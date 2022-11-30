Funeral services set for Southeastern grad killed in Montgomery County

Visitation and funeral services will be Friday for a Southeastern High School graduate killed in his Montgomery County house.
Scott Patrick Hannah, 28, of Riverside, died Sunday. Riverside police said he was found in his home in the 300 block of Dundee Circle after suffering injuries that included multiple stab wounds.
A person of interest, Cornelius Davon Brogan, 29, is being held in a Kentucky jail. Brogan was the last person known to have contact with Hannah, Riverside police said in a released statement Monday.
Hannah had attended Wright State and graduated in 2013 from Southeastern, where he helped launch an anti-bullying campaign that received national recognition.
“Having just won his battle with cancer, he was a courageous and creative spirit who worked as a videographer and also a server at the Cheesecake Factory,” his obituary read.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., and the funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, according to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home.
Hannah ran track and cross country at Southeastern, where he also was a member of the marching band.
He was known as one of the No Bull Guys, becoming a national spokesman for the Great American No Bull Challenge, which focused on empowering teens to end bullying.
Hanna enjoyed attending music festival and traveling, his obituary said, “and most of all spending quality time with his family and friends.”
“Scott never knew a stranger, loved to make people laugh and was a friend to all,” the obituary read.
Survivors include his parents, Tim and Tracie (O’Dell) Hannah and brothers Rob Hannah of Dayton, and Joey (Megan) Hannah of New York.