Funeral services set for Southeastern grad killed in Montgomery County

“Having just won his battle with cancer, he was a courageous and creative spirit who worked as a videographer and also a server at the Cheesecake Factory,” his obituary read.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., and the funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, according to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home.

Hannah ran track and cross country at Southeastern, where he also was a member of the marching band.

He was known as one of the No Bull Guys, becoming a national spokesman for the Great American No Bull Challenge, which focused on empowering teens to end bullying.

Hanna enjoyed attending music festival and traveling, his obituary said, “and most of all spending quality time with his family and friends.”

“Scott never knew a stranger, loved to make people laugh and was a friend to all,” the obituary read.

Survivors include his parents, Tim and Tracie (O’Dell) Hannah and brothers Rob Hannah of Dayton, and Joey (Megan) Hannah of New York.