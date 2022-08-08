Clark State Police Academy to honor graduates

The Clark State Basic Peace Officer Training Academy celebrated its 50th anniversary in August of 2019. The Academy is designed to meet the requirements of the Ohio Police Officer Training Council (OPOTC) and is offered in cooperation with local law enforcement agencies, the State of Ohio, and OPOTC, the college said.

Advances in technology and an emphasis on homeland security have fueled a demand for law enforcement professionals equipped to meet the changes in national security, according to the release.

Clark State offers four peace officer training academies each year — four-month daytime academies and six-month evening academies are each held twice a year. Each academy is limited to 25 cadets.

The next evening Academy session begins Jan. 3 from 5:30-10:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The next daytime Academy session will begin in March of 2023 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Cadets must be 21 years of age at the time they take the state certification exam. Cadets must also have a valid Ohio driver’s license, a high school diploma or GED equivalent and cannot have any felony or violent misdemeanor convictions.

Prospective cadets are required to complete the OPOTA application and other required forms. A candidate is required to pass a physical assessment test, a physical, a drug screen and be fingerprinted for a BCI background check.

Here are the Spring 2022 Police Academy graduates:

Auglaize County

Bradley Fleck

Clark County

Reese Cochran

Ryan Fain

Brendon Hartsell

Gabriel Mefford

Keith Moore

Madeline Ruetenik

Zachary Speckman

Caitlin Votaw

Franklin County

James Aubrey

Greene County

Syncear Bryant

Joseph Desjardins

Montgomery County

Major Stratton