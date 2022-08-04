Champaign County Fair opens Friday with animals, food, games and more

Facemasks are not required to enter the fairgrounds, but handwashing and hand sanitizer stations are dispersed throughout the grounds, Bodey said.

Explore Company that acquired Navistar reports steady performance during first half of 2022

Champaign County is at a “medium” COVID-19 transmission level as of Wednesday, per the Centers for Disease Control. At this level, those who are at high risk for severe illness should talk to their healthcare providers about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions. The CDC also recommends that people residing in counties with medium community levels stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

The midway at the fairgrounds this year is seeing the return of the merry-go-round, and other rides from Murray Brothers Inc. amusement ride company will be on the grounds.

The fair kicked off this week with 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members bringing in their animals and setting up displays beginning on Wednesday, rolling into Thursday.

Entertainment events start off on Friday and Saturday nights with truck and tractor pulls at the grandstand.

Champaign County schools’ bands will be taking over the grandstand Sunday evening, with the crowning of the 2022 junior fair queen and appointments of the FFA and 4-H boys and girls of the year. 2021 Champaign County Jr. Fair Queen Lauran Bailey will relinquish her crown to one of several contestants: Lilly Marsh, Kathryn Hissong, Caroline Nott, Shelby Ritchie, Landree Bacher, Abigail Crisler, Maria McIntosh, Kaylynn Wilhelm, Emma Violet, Danielle Schipfer, Kaitlynn Haynes and Dena Wilson.

Combined Shape Caption The Hang Glider ride is silhouetted against the sunset Sunday on the midway at the Champaign County Fair in 2021. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey Combined Shape Caption The Hang Glider ride is silhouetted against the sunset Sunday on the midway at the Champaign County Fair in 2021. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Monday night will feature the Buckeye Rodeo at the grandstand, and Tuesday will feature the Urbana Area Chamber of Commerce Night and Buckeye Stallion Series harness racing. Tuesday is also Senior Citizens and Veterans Day.

Big Time Wrestling will take over the free stage on Wednesday night. Wednesday is also Youth Day, with multiple activities scheduled for the afternoon at the grandstand.

Fair week will wind down with the Junior Fair Dance in the 4-H activities building on Thursday evening and a demolition derby on Friday at the grandstand.

A schedule of events for this year’s Champaign County Fair is below:

Friday

Weighing of the Junior Fair Market Swine: 8 a.m.

Weighing of the Junior Fair Market Lambs, followed by Open Class Market Lambs and Market Goats: 8 a.m.

Junior Fair Dairy Steer Showmanship followed by Dairy Feeder Showmanship: 1 p.m.

Junior Fair Horse Show: Grand Entry: 3 p.m.

4-H Style Review at the Jr. Fair Modeling Pavilion: 3 p.m.

Junior Fair Horse Show: Contest Classes: 6 p.m.

Weighing of Beef Feeders, Beef steers/Heifers: 6 p.m.

Junior Fair Swine Breeding Gilt Show: 6 p.m.

National Tractor Pull Association truck and tractor pull a the grandstand: 7 p.m.

Weighing of State Fair Barrows: 8-10 p.m.

Saturday

Weighing of Junior Fair Dairy Feeders and Dairy Steers: 8 a.m.

Jackpot Goat Show, Open Class Goat Show: 8 a.m.

Dairy Goat Show, Junior Fair Goat Showmanship: 8 a.m.

Junior Fair Swine Showmanship: 9 a.m.

4-H Cloverbud Recognition: 9 a.m.

Junior Fair Horse Show: 9 a.m.

One day rabbit show: 10 a.m.

Garden Club judging: 1 p.m.

Junior Fair Beef Feeders followed by beef breeding, scramble class, cattlemen’s special steer and commercial heifer show: 5 p.m.

Champaign County Classic Truck and Tractor pull at the grandstand: 7 p.m.

Junior Fair Llamas to be in place: 10 p.m.

Sunday

Junior Fair Beef Showmanship: 8:30 a.m.

Fancy and Breeding Poultry Show: 9 a.m.

Worship Service: 10 a.m.

Junior Fair Horse/Pony classes: 11 a.m.

Entries for pie contest: 11 a.m. to noon

PeeWee Swine Showmanship: 11 a.m. to noon

Guys and Gals Sheep Lead-In classes: 11 a.m. to noon

Junior Fair Rabbit/Cavy Skillathon, poster and royalty results announced: 2 p.m.

Pie Auction at the Swine Show Arena: 3 p.m.

Crowning of the 2022 Junior Fair Queen and appointments of the FFA and 4-H boys and girls of the year at the grandstand: 7 p.m.

Monday

Junior Fair Dairy Show at Woodruff Show Arena: 8:30 a.m.

FFA Market Gilt Show at the Swine Show Arena: 9 a.m.

Dress-a-Goat at Woodruff Show Arena: 11 a.m.

K-5 Youth Fair Tours: noon

Junior Fair Sheep Showmanship at the Woodruff Show Arena: 2 p.m.

Performance Pig Show at the Swine Show Arena: 4 p.m.

Project Central: 4-6 p.m.

Champaign County Born and Raised Market Lamb Show at the Woodruff Show Arena: 5 p.m.

Junior Fair Horse Dressage Classes: 6 p.m.

Rabbit Project Presentation Contests at the rabbit building: 6 p.m.

Buckeye Rodeo at the grandstand: 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Junior Fair County Born and Raised Market Goat Show at the Woodruff Show Arena: 8 a.m.

FFA and 4-H Market Barrow Show: 9 a.m.

Junior Fair Rabbit Show at the rabbit building: 9 a.m.

Senior Citizens free lunch and entertainment at the modeling pavilion: 11 a.m.

Junior Fair Dairy Steer Show at Woodruff Show Arena: 1 p.m.

Project Central: 4-6 p.m.

Horse Sponsorship Auction at the horse arena: 5:30 p.m.

Local foods presentation at the 4-H Garden Area: 6 p.m.

Junior Fair Market Lamb Show: 6 p.m.

Harness races: 6:30 p.m.

Urbana Area Chamber of Commerce Night: 6:30 p.m.

Breeding Gilt Sale at the Swine Show Arena: 7 p.m.

Wednesday – Youth Day

Open Class Barrow Show: 8 a.m.

Junior Fair Poultry Show at the poultry barn: 8 a.m.

Junior Market Goat Show: 8 a.m.

Production Does at the Woodruff Show Arena: 8 a.m.

Open Class: Jr. Division Horses: 9 a.m.

Junior Fair Cavy Breed Show: 9 a.m.

4-H “Cook-Off” at the activities modeling pavilion area: noon

Pepsi Cola Youth Day activities at the grandstand: 1 p.m.

Project Central: 4-6 p.m.

Junior Fair Beed Heifer Show a the Woodruff Show Arena followed by the steer show: 4 p.m.

Junior Fair Rabbit Sale followed by the poultry sale: 6 p.m.

Open Class: Adult Division Horse Show: 6 p.m.

Local foods presentation at the 4-H Garden Area: 6 p.m.

Harness racing: 6:30 p.m.

Big Time Wrestling at the free stage: 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Open Class Market Lamb Show: 8 a.m.

Open Class Junior Division Horse Contest Classes: 9 a.m.

Junior Fair Llama Show at Woodruff Show Arena: 11 a.m.

Rabbit Barbeque: 11 a.m.

Market Swine Sale at the swine arena: 1 p.m.

Dress-A-Cow Contest at the Woodruff Show Arena: 1:30 p.m.

King of the Ring Show at the Woodruff Show Arena: 3 p.m.

Open Class Horse Contest Classes: 6 p.m.

Harness races: 6:30 p.m.

Junior Fair Dance: 7 p.m.

Breeding-type poultry and production pullets released: 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

Junior Fair Livestock Sales: 9 a.m.

Speed show barrel racing at the horse arena: 6 p.m.

Demolition derby at the grandstand: 7 p.m.