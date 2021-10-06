Clark State names new director of workforce and business solutions

Clark State College’s former business development manager has accepted a new role.
Gerritt Smith has been named director of workforce and business solutions, according to a release from the college.
“Gerritt has been an associate of Clark State since March 2020 and was initially our business development manager before transitioning to director,” said Crystal Jones, vice president of marketing, diversity and community impact. “He is professional with strong communication skills and is passionate about building relationships. Gerritt is a true asset to the Clark State team.”
In his new position, Smith is responsible for creating partnerships with employers and community organizations with priority of workforce development and specialized contract training, the release stated. He will be responsible for developing and delivering training programs jointly between the college and the customers, mainly the business or agency that’s contracting the training to assure the program will match the employment needs of the client.
“I want to strengthen our partnerships in the area through quality workforce opportunities and continue communication how effective our programs can be,” Smith said. “I want to share our success stories internally and bridge the gap with the credit side of the college and assist in any way that I can to benefit Clark State. I am excited and grateful to be in this role and am ready to serve.”
Smith said he looks forward to continuing to work with business and community leaders to offer development and training solutions.