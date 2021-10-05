Free parking at downtown Springfield parking garage extended through 2022

“Many in our community have discovered the convenience of using the garage, and we hope this gives even more people an opportunity to experience that,” he added.

Prior to the decision to make it free, regular rates to park in the garage were $2 per hour at a daily maximum of $6; the monthly rate was $55. All of those fees have since been waived and when those fees will return will be reevaluated toward the end of next year, said Heck.

The parking garage opened in May of 2020 less than a year after construction on three-story structure began. The facility includes 305 parking spaces and more than 3,000 square feet of first-floor retail space that faces existing storefronts on North Fountain Avenue.

The $6.8 million project was a collaborative effort between the City of Springfield, Clark County, State of Ohio, Clark State Community College, and the Community Improvement Corporation.