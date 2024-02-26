Clark State names new director of admissions and career services

“I hope to enhance Clark State’s admissions processes and career services in the communities we serve,” Willoughby said. “I hope to expand our relationships within the communities, employers, schools, partners, anyone we can touch to increase our admission rates as well as help with retention efforts here at Clark State.”

Willoughby, who has worked in the human services field for more than 15 years, began as a case manager for those with mental health concerns, a history of substance abuse and traumatic brain injuries. She then earned her master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling with a chemical dependency focus, became the director for a residential therapeutic community, then worked as a vocational rehabilitation counselor for Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities for the transitional youth program.

“I found out how much I love working with people looking for their future employment, career and educational pathways. I knew this where I was meant to be,” she said. “I moved to Clark County Department of Job and Family Services as the Deputy Director of OhioMeansJobs, where I could help reach even more people needing career guidance and have real effective change for Workforce Development in Clark County.

Travis Binkley, dean of enrollment services, said the college is excited to welcome Willoughby in her new role.

“Her experience at OhioMeansJobs, counseling, and in our community serves as a natural fit for the position,” he said “She will be able to continue with many of her community and business networks, while developing many more in this capacity. Erin has the knowledge of our service area and resources available for students that will help us create new opportunities.”