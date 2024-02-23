New Carlisle starts new text program to help residents find information, report issues

The smart texting technology can identify keywords texted in to provide immediate assistance, then relays information back to you or guides you through a few steps to submit a report.

“It’s another formal way to communicate with citizens ... It’s a more modern way,” said Randy Bridge, city manager.

Credit: Carolyn Christine Credit: Carolyn Christine

The idea to use this program started through the company the city uses for the code enforcement software, iWorQ, who reached out to them and then city looked into it before decided to take part in it.

Bridge said he “absolutely” thinks this will be helpful for residents.

“It’s another way to communicate, and it allows citizens to report issues and us respond to those in a more efficient manner,” he said. “We’re excited to see how many people sign up and how it goes.”

To get started, residents can text the word “KEYWORD” to the city’s smart texting number at 937-765-2121. They can then send a message containing keywords relevant to a request such as complaints, leaf pickup, ordinances, power outages, mayors court, sewer, missed garbage and more.

Residents can also sign up to receive city-wide text alerts by texting “NEW CARLISLE” to 91896.

After the initial keyword is sent to join the text message notification list, you’ll receive a confirmation message asking you to reply “YES” to opt-in. You can text “STOP” to remove yourself from the notification list.

For more information, visit https://textmygov.com.