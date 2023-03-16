Clark State names dean of health, human, public services

Clark State College has appointed Scott Dolan as the new dean of health, human and public services (HHPS).
Dolan, the former director of nursing who began his new role on Monday, has more than 17 years of experience as a nurse educator and seven years of experience as an academic leader.
“I look forward to working with an amazing team of educators, staff, and partners in the Clark and Greene County areas to recruit a diverse group of students, as well as create and strengthen innovative program offerings to meet the needs of our community partners,” Dolan said.
Dolan brings experience in establishing and maintaining community partnership to help student recruitment, admission and transition to the healthcare profession. He previously served as an associate dean of educational innovation, programs and partnerships at Mt. Carmel College of Nursing, a registered nurse in both the medical surgical and critical care setting, and has leadership experience as an officer in the U.S. Navy.
Dolan holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Kent State University, a master’s in nursing from the University of Phoenix and a PhD of philosophy in higher education from Capella University.
Adrienne Forgette, vice president of academic affairs, said that she’s grateful for the work of those who severed on the search committee for this position, and appreciative of the work Barb Shelby did as interim dean.
