X

Clark State names dean of health, human, public services

News
By , Staff Writer
38 minutes ago

Clark State College has appointed Scott Dolan as the new dean of health, human and public services (HHPS).

Dolan, the former director of nursing who began his new role on Monday, has more than 17 years of experience as a nurse educator and seven years of experience as an academic leader.

ExploreClark County residents spot coyotes in area

“I look forward to working with an amazing team of educators, staff, and partners in the Clark and Greene County areas to recruit a diverse group of students, as well as create and strengthen innovative program offerings to meet the needs of our community partners,” Dolan said.

Dolan brings experience in establishing and maintaining community partnership to help student recruitment, admission and transition to the healthcare profession. He previously served as an associate dean of educational innovation, programs and partnerships at Mt. Carmel College of Nursing, a registered nurse in both the medical surgical and critical care setting, and has leadership experience as an officer in the U.S. Navy.

ExploreSpringfield News-Sun has new digital puzzles and games for readers

Dolan holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Kent State University, a master’s in nursing from the University of Phoenix and a PhD of philosophy in higher education from Capella University.

Adrienne Forgette, vice president of academic affairs, said that she’s grateful for the work of those who severed on the search committee for this position, and appreciative of the work Barb Shelby did as interim dean.

In Other News
1
These 20 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County residents spot coyotes in area
5
Springfield News-Sun has new digital puzzles and games for readers

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top