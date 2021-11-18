springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark State awarded over $99K to support financial aid for students in specific programs

Clark State College has been awarded over $99K to support financial aid for students in specific programs, including addiction treatment. Here, students Gracie Perkins, left, and Jasmin Alford study about addiction earlier this year in the Clark State Library. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Clark State College has been awarded over $99K to support financial aid for students in specific programs, including addiction treatment. Here, students Gracie Perkins, left, and Jasmin Alford study about addiction earlier this year in the Clark State Library. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
40 minutes ago
Grant will enable students to contribute to the Ohio workforce at an accelerated rate, official says.

Clark State College has been awarded $99,990 by the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) through a grant program.

The Short-Term Certificate Grant supports need-based financial aid to in-state students who are enrolled in a program that may be complete in less than a year, according to a release from the school.

ExploreGreene County Sheriff Gene Fischer dies: He ‘truly cared for his community’

“This grant will allow students to earn certificates or an industry recognized credential in an in-demand field that will enable students to contribute to the Ohio workforce at an accelerated rate,” said Tiffany Hunter, Ph.D., Provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Hunter said students can receive the funds more than once, which allow them to earn more than one certificate or credential. Funds from the grant are available immediately and students can receive up to $3,000.

“This grant will truly have a positive impact on our students, the community, and our Ohio workforce as a whole,” she said.

ExploreDon’t miss longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years

Short-term training programs will help fill vacancies or upskill current employees quickly. The program selected for the grant represent industries facing a need for skilled workers, including advanced manufacturing, healthcare, sales, information technology, transportation/logistics, addiction treatment, and food service.

“Training budgets are tight right now so being able to have some funding to assist those get the training they need is a big deal for our area,” said Gerritt Smith, director of Clark State Workforce and Business Solutions.

In Other News
1
City’s abandoned houses get colorful additions
2
Student production to do 30 two-minute plays in an hour
3
County commissioners approve funding for waterline extension near Park...
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

ajc.com

Brooke Spurlock
Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top