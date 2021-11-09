springfield-news-sun logo
X

Don’t miss longest partial lunar eclipse of century

ajc.com

Credit: NASA

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
25 minutes ago
You’ll have to wake up early, or stay up late.

The partial eclipse next week is expected to last three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds ― longer than any other between 2001 and 2100, NASA predicted.

The partial lunar eclipse of November’s frost moon will happen during the early morning hours Nov. 19 during the week before Thanksgiving.

The partial lunar eclipse — when the moon slips behind Earth’s shadow — will reach its peak at 4:02 a.m. It starts at 2:18 a.m. and ends at 5:47 a.m. for the East Coast, according to NASA.

“Weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible from any location where the moon appears above the horizon during the eclipse,” NASA said.

This includes a huge swath of the globe: North and South America, Australia and parts of Europe and Asia.

It is the second lunar eclipse of the year. The other was a total lunar eclipse in May.

There will be two total lunar eclipses in 2022, on May 15 and Nov. 8.

ExploreRELATED: May brings supermoon eclipse: What to know about Super Flower Blood Moon

There will be a total solar eclipse on Dec. 4, but only those in Antarctica will be able to see it.

However, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in parts of southern Africa and the southeasternmost parts of Australia and Tasmania according to EarthSky.

In Other News
1
Ohio looms large in Amtrak’s infrastructure spending plans
2
Family remembers UD student; police probe Astroworld tragedy
3
In with a bang: DeWine signs law allowing more fireworks
4
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 10,000 as Ohio distributes shot
5
Ohio Army National Guard concerned about missing local soldier

About the Author

ajc.com

Jen Balduf
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top