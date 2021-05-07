Clark State approved for third bachelor’s degree

Explore Clark State College to host virtual graduation this year

“We now must begin the process of seeking HLC approval as well as having the program approved for financial aid,” said Hunter. “We are excited and grateful that we will have the opportunity to fulfill a very important need in our community by offering them a 4-year degree, training students to work in the field of addiction, and meeting the needs of our community partners.”

The degree was proposed based on research conducted over the past decade that shows nearly 80% of individuals in need of addiction treatment were also in need of mental health treatment.

“Clark State has a strong track record of responding to industry needs, and no need is more critical now than training skilled individuals in the field of Addiction and Integrated Treatment Studies,” said President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin. “The need for skilled addiction professionals has only become more acute during the pandemic, and Clark State is here to provide the training and education necessary to assist in this critical healthcare need.”

Blondin said other programs in addiction studies do not have an emphasis on the mental health component.

“The Addictions and Integrated Treatment Studies Baccalaureate degree will be the first of its kind to educate and train future treatment providers to be proficient at both of these areas to better serve clients,” she said.

The college is partnering with several human and mental health providers - such as social services, correctional facilities, mental health facilities and homeless shelters the release stated. These agencies will provide a learning environment for baccalaureate students, and the college has already secured preliminary agreements to provide up to 40 practicum sites per year for the degree.

Kyle Hall, Clark State’s Board of Trustees Chairman, said he’s excited the college has been approved to offer the new degree, which he says will give students another “great pathway to success” and strengthens the college’s offerings.

“This degree path also has the important added benefit of training people to serve in a role that is greatly needed in our community, and many other communities across the state and country. We are excited to add this program and look forward to our students using this knowledge to make our neighborhoods a better place to live,” he said.

The college will also seek accreditation from the National Addictions Studies Accreditation Commission (NASAC).

Clark State received approval for its first bachelor’s degree in 2018 for Manufacturing Technology Management.The college received approval for its second bachelor’s degree in 2019 for Web Design and Development.

Clark State will also honor six students at graduation on May 15 for their first Bachelor of Applied Science degrees in Manufacturing Technology Management.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Spring 2022: Clark State aiming to be able to provide the new program

2019: Clark State approved to offer second bachelor’s degree in Web Design and Development

2018: Clark State approved to offer first bachelor’s degree in Manufacturing Technology Management