Clark State College to host virtual graduation this year

“Clark State’s messaging has been consistent, stating that all student events will be virtual. This decision was made in January, based on current health orders, to ensure adequate time to plan and communicate with students,” said Crystal Jones, Vice President for Marketing, Diversity and Community Impact.

“In addition to the college’s priority of operating with an abundance of caution and always ensuring that our students, faculty and staff are safe, this decision is a definite way to maintain that priority,” she added.