Clark State College to host virtual graduation this year

Clark State College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony in the spring for the 2020-21 year, according to the college.
“Clark State’s messaging has been consistent, stating that all student events will be virtual. This decision was made in January, based on current health orders, to ensure adequate time to plan and communicate with students,” said Crystal Jones, Vice President for Marketing, Diversity and Community Impact.
“In addition to the college’s priority of operating with an abundance of caution and always ensuring that our students, faculty and staff are safe, this decision is a definite way to maintain that priority,” she added.
This is the college’s second virtual graduation as they held their first for the class of 2020.
This year’s graduation video will be released at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.
All aspects of the commencement are prerecorded over a couple of weeks through multiple sessions, Jones said. The college will schedule sessions for students to walk the stage and receive their diploma from President Jo Alice Blondin, and additional sessions will be scheduled for other participants involved.
“All arrangements are guided by current health orders to ensure everyone’s safety,” Jones said.
There will be roughly 500 students graduating from both fall and spring, according to the college.
At the virtual commencement, Clark State will also honor their first Bachelor of Applied Science degrees in Manufacturing Technology Management. Six students will graduate with this bachelor’s degree.