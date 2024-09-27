Clark-Shawnee reschedules homecoming activities, Northeastern cancels parade

“The National Weather Service is tracking the path of the tropical storm and its effects on local communities. They are predicting severe weather conditions as the storm approaches our area,” Superintendent Brian Kuhn said in an email he sent to families Friday afternoon.

All homecoming activities have been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 11 so that students and community members can “fully enjoy our traditional homecoming activities which are hallmark events for our Shawnee Braves.”

The rescheduled activities include the annual parade, the presentation of the homecoming court and the homecoming king and queen will be introduced.

The 2024 homecoming court includes Patsy Keeton, Brooklyn Whittaker, Addison Kocher, Lilly Adams, Liza Taylor, Katie Garberich, Maura Simpson, Charli Weller, Kyndall Shope, Emma Holland, Dillon Bowen, Chris Williams, Jake Baggs, Noah Boblitt, Holton Massie, Connar Earles, Nate Woodruff, Ethan Owens, Bryson Fowles and John Forbes.

The homecoming dance will be held Saturday night, where the homecoming king and queen will be announced.

Northeastern Local School District also canceled its homecoming parade that was scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday due to the weather.

The 2024 homecoming court includes freshmen Abigail Sheerin and Anthony Garrison, sophomores Nina Jones and Carson Doogs, juniors Lexi Whip and Adam Roberts, and seniors Reagan Judy, Emma Skinner, Abby Skinner Hailey Neer, Devin Winkhart, Gavin Harrington, Connor Ball and Garrett Chadwell.

The homecoming game against West Liberty is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The homecoming dance will be held from 8 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.