Nearly 8,000 without power as Hurricane Helene remnants reach the Miami Valley

Updated 1 minute ago
Thousands were without power in the Miami Valley Friday afternoon as strong winds from Hurricane Helene moved through the region.

As of 2:23 p.m., 5,997 AES Ohio customers did not have service, including 3,480 in Montgomery County, according to the AES Ohio Outage Map.

The majority of the outages were reported near Oakwood, Kettering and Centerville.

Outages for AES Ohio included:

  • Champaign County: 1
  • Greene County: 444
  • Miami County: 28
  • Montgomery County: 3,480
  • Preble County: 81
  • Warren County: 9

Duke Energy reported the following outages as of 2:30 p.m.:

  • Butler County: 495
  • Warren County: 1,115

As of 2:33 p.m., the following outages were reported for Ohio Edison:

  • Champaign County: Fewer than 20
  • Clark County: 2,318

The remnants of Hurricane Helene will bring strong, damaging winds to the Miami Valley Friday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. and a High Wind Warning is in effect until midnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Strongs winds with gusts of up to 55 to 60 mph are possible and could result in tree limbs being blown down and power outages. People should attempt to secure outdoor items if possible.

