Clark County’s older adults to be celebrated at local luncheon

The event, sponsored by Villa Springfield Rehabilitation & healthcare Center, will be held starting at 11 a.m. May 9 in the Arts & Crafts Building at the Clark County Fairgrounds. Entertainment by The Corn Drinkers will begin at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be catered by Lee’s Famous Recipe.

All Clark County residents who are 55 and older are invited to attend. Tickets for the event are $5 per person and can be purchased with cash or check at USS, 125 W. Main St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The deadline to buy tickets is May 2.

The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is selling raffle tickets for $1 each or six tickets for $5. Prizes include a 32-inch flat screen TV, $100 Kroger gift cards and a “Springfield Experience” gift card bundle. Tickets can be purchased in the RSVP office at USS during regular business hours. There will also be a door prizes drawn throughout the event.

Nominations for the USS awards will be accepted through April 15. These awards are given to older adults in the county who continue to give back and make the county a better place to live and work. For nomination forms and questions, contact Tracy Wickham at twickham@unitedseniorservices.org.

USS works to enhance the lives of older adults in Clark County by offering programs and services that support an active and involved lifestyle and independent living. They provide over 30 programs and services to over 4,000 members and 3,000 clients.