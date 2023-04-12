Mechanicsburg program that pairs young readers, dogs marks 20 years

Explore Wilberforce University names new president

“Practicing literacy skills with a listening animal provides a comfortable, fun environment for children who are reluctant to read, or nervous or self-conscious about reading aloud. Reading to therapy animals is a powerful method to improve communication as well as literacy skills,” Carter said.

When the program began in 2003, all of the therapy dogs came from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association in Dayton. Beginning in 2006 until now, all of the therapy dogs, cats and rabbits are provided by DOGTORS Animal-Assisted Therapy in Springfield.

The attendance in the program has varied over the years, Carter said. In 2006, there were 48 readers, but in 2016, registration was limited to 18. However for the reading program, there are now currently three reading sessions with four reading slots and a limit of 24 readers during two Saturdays each April.

The program has evolved over the years to include not only the reading program, but also school visits, reading buddies with plush hand puppets to practice reading anywhere, game days with activities to encourage readers to continue participating in the program, books and brindle to read to therapy horses, miniature horses and miniature donkeys, PAWS in the Park for a mobile version of the program at Goshen Memorial Park, reading to a goat, and Santa PAWS for a Christmas themed reading program.

This year, the library has added two new programs: A monthly pop-in program called “PAWS 2 Read to Emma” between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month from January through May to read to Emma, a certified therapy dog that is trained and handled by her owner and volunteer member of the DOGTORS; and “PAWS Dog Days of Summer Reading” that will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 and July 22 to read to therapy animals and participate in games and crafts.

This month’s programs to celebrate the anniversary will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 and 29. Each of the three reading sessions has four slots and registration is required by picking up a form at the library, calling the library or online at http://forms.gle/Yu22TGFUMY2EHoX9A.

For more information about the library or the programs, call 937-834-2004.