Mechanicsburg program that pairs young readers, dogs marks 20 years

The Mechanicsburg Public Library is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its PAWS for Reading program that matches young readers and therapy animals.
“It feels amazing (to celebrate 20 years). However, this program would not have been possible for 20 years without the great support from all the volunteer therapy teams,” said Joanne Carter, PAWS for Reading coordinator.
The program will celebrate the anniversary this month during the PAWS for Reading program on April 15 and 29.
Carter has been involved with the program since it began and has been in charge of it for many years, after former library director Sunny Krugh started and ran it during the early years.
The program, which started on Aug. 23, 30 and Sept. 6, 2003, began after Kurgh read an article titled, “See Spot Read,” that explained the benefits of using therapy animals to improve children literacy skills in a fun way. It’s a partnership of reading and animal-assisted therapy teams that offers young readers a place and time to read aloud to therapy animals.
“Practicing literacy skills with a listening animal provides a comfortable, fun environment for children who are reluctant to read, or nervous or self-conscious about reading aloud. Reading to therapy animals is a powerful method to improve communication as well as literacy skills,” Carter said.
When the program began in 2003, all of the therapy dogs came from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association in Dayton. Beginning in 2006 until now, all of the therapy dogs, cats and rabbits are provided by DOGTORS Animal-Assisted Therapy in Springfield.
The attendance in the program has varied over the years, Carter said. In 2006, there were 48 readers, but in 2016, registration was limited to 18. However for the reading program, there are now currently three reading sessions with four reading slots and a limit of 24 readers during two Saturdays each April.
The program has evolved over the years to include not only the reading program, but also school visits, reading buddies with plush hand puppets to practice reading anywhere, game days with activities to encourage readers to continue participating in the program, books and brindle to read to therapy horses, miniature horses and miniature donkeys, PAWS in the Park for a mobile version of the program at Goshen Memorial Park, reading to a goat, and Santa PAWS for a Christmas themed reading program.
This year, the library has added two new programs: A monthly pop-in program called “PAWS 2 Read to Emma” between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month from January through May to read to Emma, a certified therapy dog that is trained and handled by her owner and volunteer member of the DOGTORS; and “PAWS Dog Days of Summer Reading” that will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 and July 22 to read to therapy animals and participate in games and crafts.
This month’s programs to celebrate the anniversary will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 and 29. Each of the three reading sessions has four slots and registration is required by picking up a form at the library, calling the library or online at http://forms.gle/Yu22TGFUMY2EHoX9A.
For more information about the library or the programs, call 937-834-2004.
About the Author