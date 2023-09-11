Clark County Service Day to honor 9/11

This year’s Clark County Service Day will be held later this month to reflect the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance movement.

The United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties in partnership with The Community Health Foundation, Mercy Health and The Nehemiah Foundation normally held service day in the spring, but the date was changed this year to Friday, Sept. 15, to honor 9/11.

Although the service day is not on Sept. 11, the community is participating in the national event that was started to honor the lives lost and take back the anniversary by turning it into doing good.

“What better way to turn one of the most horrific days in the country into a way to honor and remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11,” said Kerry Pedraza, executive director of the United Way. “Our Community Service Committee felt that this was a great way to marry the good works that have happened over the last eight years with a national event.”

This is the seventh year for the service day, which began in 2016, but was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were about 500 volunteers last year, Pedraza said. The highest year drew 1,500 volunteers, but that has changed since COVID-19 and more people working from home.

“That is one of the reasons that we are offering ideas and suggestions for service that can be done at home or inside schools,” she said.

Pedraza said they only have 100 volunteers confirmed for this year, but need a lot more to fill the projects.

“I’m putting out a challenge to everyone reading this, if you are unable to physically participate, I am challenging everyone – young and old to do one act of kindness for someone on Sept. 15. Just imagine, if everyone in Clark County, 135,633 people, did one act of kindness, we could set a record!” she said.

More than 19 service projects, such as gardening, fall clean-up, teaching business classes in the schools, painting rooms and home repair projects, are opportunities that have been identified through local nonprofits.

Volunteers can be individuals or teams of people to complete a project together. There are age restrictions on certain projects that are unable to host children.

To sign up, visit uwccmc.galaxydigital.com/aem/general/event/?doc_id=6445. If you’re unable to physically participate, a list of good deeds can be found at www.9/11day.org/resource-center/#good-deed-list.

The service day will also include a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Clark County Public Library’s main branch parking lot. Participants can sign up through Volunteers United or by visiting www.donortime.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/76523 .

A closing ceremony and community celebration will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Mother Stewart’s Brewery.

For more information, visit www.uwccmc.org or call 937-324-5551.