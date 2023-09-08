Kenton Ridge alums to open Villa Pizzeria

A new locally-owned pizza restaurant will soon open its doors in northern Springfield.

The Villa Pizzeria, at 1045 Villa Road, will begin serving carryout pizza, wings and subs within the next few weeks. Kenton Ridge High School alumni and husband-and-wife team Ashley and Mike Estep said they are excited to serve their community with good food.

“Our ultimate goal is to serve and support our community,” Mike Estep said. “We’re not trying to recreate the wheel, we’re not trying to recreate what pizza is and all that; we’re trying to bring a good, clean product to our community.”

All ingredients will be fresh and from local vendors, Mike Estep said. The price range will be comparable to other local restaurants and hours will be available on the restaurant’s social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Estep said he is looking forward to the restaurant’s upcoming fresh hamburger that is made up of a mixture of hand-ground high-quality meats.

“We want to serve what we like, and we think that we’re blessed with good taste buds,” Mike Estep said.

Ashley Estep said she is excited at the prospect of serving food at local sporting and other events.

The restaurant has been a labor of love, coming from the husband-and-wife team wanting to enter a new business venture that would benefit their community.

The family bought some pizza ovens before knowing completely what they were going to do with them, and the couple got to talking with the delivery person, who knows a lot about restaurants, before deciding on the restaurant Mike Estep said.

“He was a blessing in disguise,” he said.

The building used to house a Domino’s restaurant, which the owners thought would make opening their own pizzeria easier, but the building was stripped “down to the studs, basically,” Ashley Estep said. This did help the couple figure out the layout of the restaurant, though.