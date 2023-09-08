Want to own a school building? Northeastern auctioning 2 former school properties

Northeastern Local School District has started its online auction for two former school buildings and the nearly 30 acres of land each one rests on.

The district has partnered with GovDeals to auction off two former school properties, Rolling Hills Elementary School and Northridge School, which no longer were needed after the district completed two new pre-K-12 buildings for Northeastern and Kenton Ridge students.

Dale Miller, treasurer and CFO for Northeastern, said he hopes the properties will remain productive for the community.

“These schools have served our citizens well for years, and we are hopeful that by selling them at a reasonable start price, potential buyers would be more motivated to purchase,” said Miller. “We’re hopeful that these properties will continue to be of productive use for the community, whether as a school or something else.”

The public can view details and bid on the Rolling Hills and Northridge buildings through Sept. 29.

Rolling Hills, located at 2613 Moorefield Road, is a 52,428-square-foot school building with 29.39 acres of land. It was originally constructed in 1974 with additions in 1997.

There had been six bids on this building, and the current bid price was $56,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

Northridge, located at 4445 Ridgewood Road E., is a 75,454-square-foot school building on 29.49 acres of land. The one-story school was originally constructed in 1961.

There had been 16 bids on this building, and the current bid price was $250,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

The district encourages those interested to inspect the properties before placing a bid. Inspection appointments can be scheduled with the district.

To bid, all potential buyers must create an account and complete the free registration form at GovDeals.com/Register.

The district previously held online auctions for items inside Northridge Middle and Elementary School and Rolling Hills Elementary School.

The auctions are being held on www.govdeals.com, and by searching “Northeastern.”

The district combined several school buildings into the two new buildings, moving from Northeastern High and Middle School, Kenton Ridge High School, Northridge Middle and Elementary School, Rolling Hills Elementary and South Vienna into just two buildings going forward.

The Kenton Ridge building opened this fall on the property near the previous Kenton Ridge High School, and the Northeastern site opened last fall on the northeastern side of the district, adjacent to former South Vienna school.

The district built a new campus for Northeastern for about $42 million and a new campus for Kenton Ridge for about $57 million. For the two new campuses, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission picked up about 40% of the cost. Voters approved a 37-year, $79 million bond issue for two new Pre-K-through-12 facilities in May 2018.