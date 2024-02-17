Clark County library to use former plumbing site for operations center

Library director Bill Martino said they were “thrilled” when the Storer building went up for sale, and was impressed with how well Roger Storer maintained them.

“We had been looking for some time for a facility that we could utilize for additional storage purposes and, potentially, to house library offices and the bookmobile/outreach department,” he said. “We are now in a position to continue all that our library offers both inside the physical libraries themselves and out in the community as well through outreach and bookmobile services.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The office building will house administrative offices and the bookmobile department. The larger building will be used to house bookmobiles, have space for the delivery vehicles, provide extra storage, and have a space to house discards for the Friends of the Library that are used each year at the book sale.

“Having the extra storage space will be a tremendous help, especially with the new branches (191-193 S. Tuttle Drive and Middle Urbana Road) that are in the works,” said public relations manager Allison Peck.

The library had a circulation of more than one million items in 2023 and saw on average over 25,000 visitors a month through the doors system wide.

For more information, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.