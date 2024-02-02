Black History Month: A look at events in Clark, Champaign counties

Book Display: The Clark State Library (Springfield/Leffel Lane Campus) will feature a book display that’s open to the public during regular business hours, highlighting Black authors, stories, contributions, literature and more. They will also be doing weekly trivia (via email) available to internal employees sharing different facts connected to Black history and contributions.

Friday, Feb. 2, and Saturday, Feb. 3

Art Noire, sponsored by Clark State College, will return for its third annual appearance, now on two days, in partnership with the newly renovated Springfield Museum of Art. The theme is Love Black, which is a statement of internal and external love of Black people, culture and artwork. This event will include two days of vendors, art activations, panel discussions, artists, businesses and leaders throughout Southwestern Ohio. To learn more, visit www.artxnoire.com.

A Gammon House Tour and Ohio Underground Railroad Experience, Feb. 3, 1 to 3 p.m., 620 Piqua Place: Participants will discover the history of the Underground Railroad and experience the bravery of those who risked everything for freedom.

Tuesdays, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27

Clark State displays/tables, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: The college will host Black History Month Tables, where there will be a display of information and trivia to provide students an opportunity to engage and win prizes on each campus — Beavercreek campus on Feb. 6, Bellefontaine campus on Feb. 13, Xenia campus on Feb. 20 and Springfield campus on Feb. 27.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Wittenberg University series, 2:30 p.m., room 105 of the Joseph C. Shouvlin Center for Lifelong Learning: Sierra Leone, a poet and writer, who is the president, artistic director and co-founder of the OFP Theatre and Production Company, will present “Not my dust, But my Story,” an exploration of the power of storytelling.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Sip ‘n Paint, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in-person and virtual: Artist Zuri Cole will focusing on more than just art, but community through a lens of identity, heritage and culture within the realms of art and storytelling. This event is free, but registration is required at: https://bit.ly/BHM-Sip-n-Paint.

Step Afrika!, 7:30 p.m., Wittenberg’s 1929 Gym, part of the Health, Wellness, & Athletics Complex: The group, founded in 1994 as the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, will have a concert that integrates percussive dance and African traditional dance with songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation.

Thursday, Feb. 8

Wittenberg University series, 2:30 p.m., Ness Auditorium: Chad Sloss, a sociology scholar, practitioner and researcher specializing in education, culture and conflict analysis, will present “Hip Hop: The Creation of Culture.”

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Film showing for the movie, “Harriet,” 11 a.m., Clark State’s Springfield campus in ASC room 125: This film is about the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman, from her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad.

Wittenberg University series, 2:30 p.m., Koch Hall Auditorium: Jamaal Durr, a contemporary artist known for his figurative mixed media works and portrait drawings, will speak on “Fear, Belonging and Being a Black Millennial Artist.”

Sunday, Feb. 18

The 1850 Kitchen Garden: Then & Now, 2 to 4 p.m., Gammon House, 620 Piqua Place: Guest lecturer Jim Embry, 2023 James Beard Award winner and Agrarian Intellectual Activist, will discuss “The 1850 Kitchen Garden: Then & Now” and share his insights into the past, present, and future of kitchen gardens.

Dance, Stomp, Shake, 3 p.m., Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Drive: This year’s competition features hip hop and majorette teams from two states and seven cities competing for $4,500 in cash.

Monday, Feb. 19

Wittenberg University series, 9 a.m., Chakeres Memorial Theatre: Howard Washington, founder and creative director of Dance Elevated Studio in Independence, Ohio, who specializes in choreography, will present a dialogue and mini-dance workshop “Elevating the Creative in You.”

Tuesday, Feb. 20

The Queer Documentary Series feature “Tongues Untied,” 4:30 p.m.: This event is free and open to current Wittenberg students and will take place at a location to be announced later. A panel discussion will follow.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Line Dancing with Dayton native Jaizane “Jai” Russell, 6 p.m., Springfield main campus in LRC Room 207/209: In Black culture, line dancing can be viewed as an unspoken way Black people bond and socialize that’s been around for centuries as many cultures used synchronized dancing to tell stories, conduct rituals, celebrate and connect. This event is free, but tips for the dance instructor are welcomed. Registration is recommended at http://bit.ly/BHM-Line-Dancing.

Thursday, Feb. 29

African American Read-In, 11:30 a.m., Springfield/Leffel Lane Campus in ASC Room 125: Participants are to choose a text by an author who is Black, African American, or African descent, then read the text followed by a recap sharing their reading experience at the read-in. This read pays homage to the past and works to help ensure diverse voices are never silenced. To sign up as a reader for this event, contact Parker at parkett@clarkstate.edu.

Healing Histories: A Community Conversation, 6 p.m., Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana: Urbana’s Black Heritage Festival organizations will host the conversation to “create a space where pain is acknowledged, where the stories of the past are heard, and most importantly where healing can begin.”

Tuesday, March 19

Wittenberg University series, 2:30 p.m., Koch Hall Auditorium: Kent Brooks, professor of religious and spiritual life at Northwestern University, will discuss “Black Musical History: Blurring the Sacred vs. Secular Line.”

If your organization is offering public local Black History Month events, email the information to sns-local@coxinc.com.