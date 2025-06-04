Clark County hosts Solar Splash college boating competition at fairgrounds

Breaking: Gun violence stirs passions at City Commission; debate over answers, ‘band-aids’

Three teams wait at the starting line to compete in one of the sprint heats at Solar Splash 2024 Friday. Teams from eight colleges, from as far away as the University of Puerto Rico, participated in this years event at Champions Park Lake. Solar Splash is the World Championship of Collegiate Solar Boat racing.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Three teams wait at the starting line to compete in one of the sprint heats at Solar Splash 2024 Friday. Teams from eight colleges, from as far away as the University of Puerto Rico, participated in this years event at Champions Park Lake. Solar Splash is the World Championship of Collegiate Solar Boat racing.
By Brooke Spurlock
47 minutes ago
The annual Solar Splash competition — the World Championship of Collegiate Solar Boating — will be held this week at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

The Solar Splash includes intercollegiate teams from North America, Japan, Turkey and other locations. The competition has had more than 80 schools compete since it started 31 years ago in 1994.

For this engineering competition, each team of students spends the year building a solar-powered boat, then they gather at Champions Park Lake in June to compete and show off their skills.

“The competition serves as an opportunity for students to compete and showcase their accomplishments,” event organizers said. “Students learn to use solar energy for transportation purposes and get hands-on experience with sustainable energy, energy management, and the importance of efficiency and good design.”

The team from the University of Southern Indiana works on their engine at the 2024 Solar Splash boat racing event.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

The event takes place over five days June 3-7, with registration and technical inspections done first, while the following days include five on-the-water competitive events.

On-site competitions include visual displays and workmanship. On-the-water events start with a sprint and endurance qualifier, which is followed by the slalom, a combination of speed and maneuverability. The final days are then spent in the sprint and endurance events.

Awards are given to the winners of the Sprint and Endurance events and the Slalom. Students are evaluated based on technical reports, video presentation, workmanship and engineering design. Points are earned in seven categories.

The first Solar Splash competition was held in Milwaukee in 1994, but has been held in the Springfield region for the past several years.

Last year, Cedarville University won its 14th championship title after they finished with a score of 987.70 points out of 1,000 during the 30th annual Solar Splash.

For more information or to see the week’s schedule of events, visit https://solarsplash.com.

Kaden Torgerud, a student at Cedarville University, pilots his school's solar boat during one of the sprint heat against the University of Southern Indiana at Solar Splash 2024 Friday. Teams from eight colleges, from as far away as the University of Puerto Rico, participated in this years event at Champions Park Lake. Solar Splash, in its 30th year, is the World Championship of Collegiate Solar Boat racing. The five day event starts on June 4 and features five on-the-water competitive events, the solar slalom, the solar endurance and the solar sprint. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

