School district mourns recent HS graduate killed in Champaign County crash

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our recent Class of 2025 graduate, Jackson Scott. We extend our deepest condolences to Jackson’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the district said in a Facebook post.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fatal crash around 11:37 p.m. Sunday on Ohio 235 just north of Ohio 29, in far northwest Champaign County.

Jackson, 18, of Quincy, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when he swerved to avoid hitting an animal, lost control of his car, ran off the roadway and hit a tree, the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, who Riverside Local Schools shared was recent graduate Landyn Thompson, was injured as a result of the crash and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

“With family permission, we are asking for prayers for our recent graduate, Landyn Thompson. Landyn was a passenger in the fatal accident with friend, Jackson Scott. Landyn was transported by care-flight and is in serious condition,” the post stated.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Classmates and friends of Scott were invited to gather at the flagpole in front of the school Monday night for for a vigil in honor of him, according to the school district.

Graham Local Schools also took to Facebook, saying “our thoughts and prayers are with the Riverside community. The Falcons are behind you during this difficult time.”