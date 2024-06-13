Cedarville wins its 14th Solar Splash competition with record score

This is the 14th time Cedarville has claimed the top honor, the most championships of any competitor.

The Solar Splash is the World Championship of Collegiate Solar Boating and includes intercollegiate teams from North American, Europe, Japan and Turkey. Each competitor is a student team that spends the previous year designing, constructing and testing their solar boat. Each boat is driven by a single driver and vary in appearance but must conform to size, power and safety specifications.

Cedarville finished with a 987.70 score out of 1,000 points, the university’s “most impressive victory to date as it registered its highest score in history.” They “dominated” in each of the water events including slalom, endurance and sprint, with a possible 850 points in these categories.

As for the other teams, the University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez (UPRM) placed second with a 870.72 score, the University of New Mexico placed third with 731.75 points, followed by Carnegie Mellon University with 521.55 points, Stony Brook University with 480.04 points and the University of Dayton finished sixth with 399.96 points.

The first Solar Splash competition was held in Milwaukee in 1994 with 11 competitors. Since then, more than 90 American universities, 11 international universities and five high school teams have participated.

The 2025 Solar Splash world event will take place June 3-7 at Champions Park Lake at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield.

For more information, visit www.solarsplash.com.