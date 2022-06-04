Clark County federal relief allocated to school security measures

The need for an update to the plans and for new equipment at the schools have been discussed for several months, Cooper said.

Wednesday’s allocations are part of the $26 million allocated to Clark County from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021. A total of $350 billion was allocated to help local governments across the country reeling from the pandemic.

The Clark County commission has also allocated more than funding to more than 20 projects and other items, such as employee paid administrative leave and technology for the county’s dispatch center, expected to open this year.

Commissioners also approved ARPA spending for a stormwater improvement project for Enon-Xenia Road to alleviate flooding in the area and for a fiber optic project to service county-owned buildings, as well as a safety improvement project for Spangler Road.

Explore COVID cases decline in Ohio after climbing for weeks

Another $220,000 was allocated in January to assist Clark County veterans seeking aid through the county veterans office.

Up to $2.5 million in the federal relief dollars was allocated to reimburse the county for a portion of dispatch center costs, as well an additional $300,000 to cover the costs of programming and personnel expenses for reentry services for people preparing to leave incarceration in Clark County.

The commission also voted to allocate $125,000 for a part-time position for several years for the Ohio State University extension office of Clark County. The position will focus on assisting the county’s local food program and community gardens. In addition, roughly $260,000 in ARPA funding was allocated to reimburse the county for COVID-19 health care expenses incurred by the county self-insurance health care program.

In addition, the commission allocated $10 million in ARPA funding in total to reimburse the county for revenue loss that resulted from the pandemic, $800,000 of which is being used to cover the costs of a waterline extension project on Rt. 235.