Indian Lake lands much needed funding for weed problem

For years state wildlife officials have struggled to keep ahead of weeds choking the ecosystem at Indian Lake, the popular recreation and fishing destination at Russells Point in Logan County.
In an Ohio bill passed this week, $750,000 has been approved to provide funding for weed harvesting operations at Indian Lake.
State Senator Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City said he worked with Senate President Matt Huffman to get the funding provision added to House Bill 377.
“Today’s bill is a another significant investment in cleaning up our waterways so that Ohio families can enjoy our beautiful natural resources,” said Steve Huffman. “We will make whatever commitment is necessary to ensure our water is clear and clean for generations to come.”
The Huffmans previously worked together to secure $500,000 for the weed harvesting operation by attaching that funding as an amendment to House Bill 175 in April.
Gary Jones welcomed he news, but worries it may be too late.
“Have you seen the lake lately? It’s the worst I’ve ever seen it. You can barely run your boat in the lake. The weeds just choke out your motor,” Jones, a Dayton-area fisherman, said.
“It’s made fishing there terrible.”
The state also rolled out Wednesday its $3.5 billion capital budget, which lawmakers call an investment in Ohio’s infrastructure and local community projects. Every two years, lawmakers approve the capital budget to help fund improvements to public services and facilities across the state.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who signed House Bill 687 Wednesday, said the projects outlined in the bill “will make a tremendous impact and continue job growth in our state.”
“House Bill 687 also creates a significant and historic investment into our state parks, which are true gems which can be enjoyed by all Ohioans and those who support our tourism industry,” he said.
