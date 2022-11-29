Clark County deputies seek answers after man found dead on bridge

Sheriff’s Office Detective Brian Melchi said Cromlish was last seen wearing blue jeans and possibly a light-colored sweatshirt.

The man was found to have extensive physical injuries “consistent with having been struck or caught and dragged by a motor vehicle,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“We’re investigating all possibilities and all aspects -- as both a traffic and a criminal act because we do not know what the motive of this was. It could be an accident,” Shultz said on Saturday. “It could have been an intentional act. We’re not sure, so we’re investigating all aspects and attempting to first identify the vehicle and the driver who struck this individual.”

No car parts were found at the scene, according to call logs.

The death is being investigated as both a traffic accident and criminal investigation, according to Melchi on Monday.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about the case to call 937-521-2068.