Train strikes empty vehicle on Clark County tracks

A train struck a Silver Dodge Caravan left on railroad tracks in Clark County on Saturday evening.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a scene around 6:37 p.m. after reports of a car and train collision on the 1200 block of Fletcher Pike in Harmony Township, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A person was able to get out of vehicle before the train struck it, and the vehicle ended on its side, dispatchers said.
Further details were not yet available.
No injuries were reported.
We will update as we learn more.
In Other News
1
EPA details plan for Tremont City Barrel Fill cleanup
2
Springfield, Clark County leaders seek solutions in homelessness crisis
3
‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ gives Springfield new spin on a holiday...
4
Springfield plans hotel purchase to expand shelter for homeless
5
Clark State named award finalist for The Abilities Connection...
About the Author