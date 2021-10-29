Clark County broadband project to get $3 million in federal funds

Phase 2 of the broadband infrastructure project is expected to bring reliable internet access to underserved areas of Clark County, impacting 1,165 homes. A timeline for phase 2 has not yet been established, as the project’s second phase will be impacted by state funding.

The project’s first phase — which was funded through $3 million of CARES act money last year — connected 415 homes in Clark County.

The commissioners have authorized more than $6 million in ARPA spending. That money is being used for the reimbursement to the general fund for pandemic-related losses in revenue, the reimbursement of employee paid administrative leave resulting from anytime between March 3 and June 2, the funding of technology for the county’s dispatch center, expected to open in 2022.

Commissioners also approved ARPA spending for a stormwater improvement project for Enon-Xenia Road to help alleviate flooding in the area and for a fiber optic project to service county-owned buildings.

By the Numbers:

2: The next phase of the broadband infrastructure project

3: The amount in millions of American Rescue Plan Act funding the project will receive

1,165: The number of homes expected to be serviced in the project’s second phase