Body removed from Springfield home where police served search warrant

Police have not released the identity of the body, which they removed from the home while wearing hazardous material suits. Neighbors said a woman by the name of Gloria Dickinson has lived there with another person the past several years, although they’ve not seen the woman for weeks.

Springfield police recently received a missing person’s report of a 56-year-old woman with the same name. On Oct. 21, officers asked for the public’s help in finding Dickinson, who was last seen on Sept. 13. The missing woman’s family filed the report because they had not seen or heard from her, according to a press release.