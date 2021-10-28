Body removed from Springfield home where police served search warrant

Residents in the 100 block of North Douglas Avenue in Springfield were in mourning after police discovered a body in a home while serving a warrant Wednesday.
Police have not released the identity of the body, which they removed from the home while wearing hazardous material suits. Neighbors said a woman by the name of Gloria Dickinson has lived there with another person the past several years, although they’ve not seen the woman for weeks.
Springfield police recently received a missing person’s report of a 56-year-old woman with the same name. On Oct. 21, officers asked for the public’s help in finding Dickinson, who was last seen on Sept. 13. The missing woman’s family filed the report because they had not seen or heard from her, according to a press release.
Some neighbors also said they have not seen Dickinson since September.
She’s described as a 5-foot-7 and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, police said.
A Springfield Police Department Evidence Collection Unit vehicle as well as the Clark County Health District were at the scene collecting evidence. Crews wore hazardous material suits before entering the home where the body was found because the conditions were deplorable, police said. They also hung a white tarp around the porch as they processed the scene.
The house has not had running water in several months, officials said.