Clark County agencies kick off Click it or Ticket campaign

According to NHTSA, of the 22,215 passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2019, 47% were not wearing seat belts. In 2020, Clark County saw 23 fatal crashes, over 60% involved passengers who were unbelted, the release stated.

“Remember that buckling up is the simplest and safest way to avoid injuries during any type of crash,” Lt. Brian Aller of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds residents.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will also have additional deputies on roadways starting next week during the National Click it or Ticket campaign.

With overtime funds available with a grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, the county is able to place additional deputies on the road starting Monday, May 24 through Sunday, June 6, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The grant will provide 110 additional hours of traffic enforcement, which focuses on impaired operators of motor vehicles, speeding violations and seat belt enforcement.

Deputies will have a zero tolerance policy for violations, the release stated.

Sheriff Deb Burchett also cautioned motorists not to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence and to always wear a seatbelt while operating or as a passenger in a motor vehicle.