Five things to do this weekend in Clark, Champaign Counties

The event will be outdoors.

A variety of wineries from across the state will be on site for sampling, and vendors will also be at the location selling a variety of goods.

Local food trucks will also be at the event, including Best Thing Smokin, Christian Bro Meats, Cates Steak House, and Freddie’s Franks and Burgers.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vintage-ohio-south-tickets-146367576361.

The pre-sale ticket price is $25, or $30 at the door. Designated driver tickets are also available for $10.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/288086046047553.

Champaign County Farmers Market

The Champaign County Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The market will be at E. Market Street in Urbana.

Items sold will include locally grown fresh produce, homemade merchandise, and baked goods.

For more information about the market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

C & E Gun Show

The C & E Gun Show will be taking place this weekend at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

The show times are Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As stated on the C & E website, the gun show provides attendees with a venue for purchasing, selling, or trading firearms and related merchandise.

Admission is $10 for adults. Children 12 and under are free with adult admission. Saturday admission can be used Sunday with a stamp of proof.

Attendees are required to wear masks.

Those who wish to participate as sellers may register to reserve a table for sales at their website. Table reservation cost is $70.

The venue is located at 4401 S Charleston Pike in Springfield.

For more information, or to reserve a table as a seller, visit https://www.cegunshows.com/springfield-gun-show.html.

Downtown Urbana Spring Cleanup

Monument Square District Urbana and On The Square Urbana Ohio will be hosting a cleanup of the downtown Urbana area.

The cleanup will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves for work. All other supplies will be provided.

If you have any questions, please email MSDUrbana@gmail.com.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/211298747094836.

World Piece Food Truck at Mothers Stewarts

The World Piece Food Truck will be at Mother Stewart’s on Sunday.

The truck will be on site from 3 to 8 p.m. at 102 W. Columbia St. in Springfield.

World Piece Food Truck is a Dayton-based food business specializing in what they call “A taste of the world one bite at a time.

For more information, visit their Facebook page, or visit their website https://worldpiece.net/ for their full menu.