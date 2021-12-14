Clark Co. ESC honors 4 with distinction awards, retiring board member

“There are people that an organization is built upon their shoulders,” said Clark County ESC Board Member Stan Wenclewicz. “This is our opportunity to recognize these valuable contributors who have given the strength to the Clark County ESC.”

Each recipient received a plaque in honor of their contribution to the Clark County ESC.

Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus, but the 2020 recipients were recognized during this year’s ceremony. The 2020 recipients were also Kristi Knight-Craddock and Larry Zerkle.

This award was established by the Clark County ESC Board of Education in May 2019.