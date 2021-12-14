Clark Co. ESC honors 4 with distinction awards, retiring board member

The Clark County Educational Service Center (ESC) held its second annual Fellow of Distinction award ceremony last week.
A Fellow of Distinction is an individual who has made a lasting, significant contribution to the Clark County ESC’s mission, vision and values; who has made a positive impact while championing students, staff or the public; and who has excelled in a career of exceptional circumstances or leadership while displaying high professional and ethical standards.
This year’s recipients included: Charles Patterson, Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner; Amy Backus, Preschool Intervention Specialist; Kristi Knight – Craddock, Clark County ESC Speech Therapist; and Larry Zerkle, retired Clark County ESC Superintendent.
“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire staff and volunteers of the Clark County Combined Health District, and we’re grateful to be able to support the vision and values of the Clark County Educational Service Center,” Patterson said.
At the ceremony, retiring board member Dale Steinalge was also recognized. He was on the board for 17 years.
“There are people that an organization is built upon their shoulders,” said Clark County ESC Board Member Stan Wenclewicz. “This is our opportunity to recognize these valuable contributors who have given the strength to the Clark County ESC.”
Each recipient received a plaque in honor of their contribution to the Clark County ESC.
Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus, but the 2020 recipients were recognized during this year’s ceremony. The 2020 recipients were also Kristi Knight-Craddock and Larry Zerkle.
This award was established by the Clark County ESC Board of Education in May 2019.
