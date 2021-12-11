Bundy Baking Solutions in Urbana to offer bakeware for local purchase

The Champaign County Ohio Chamber of Commerce and In Good Taste Market, both in downtown Urbana near Monument Square, have the bakeware on display and available for purchase during normal business hours, according to a release from the company.

“We are very excited to give our local communities a chance to purchase our high-quality pans right here in Urbana. We know that not having our factory sale the past few years due to unforeseen circumstances has been disappointing to many, so we are excited to be able to present this new opportunity to our local communities,” said Tom Coles, vice president of human resources for Bundy Baking Solutions.