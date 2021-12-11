springfield-news-sun logo
Bundy Baking Solutions in Urbana to offer bakeware for local purchase

Bundy Baking Solutions has made a limited selection of bakeware available for purchase at two local establishments. Here is the pan display at the Champaign County Ohio Chamber of Commerce, located in downtown Urbana near Monument Square. Contributed
News
By Brooke Spurlock
11 minutes ago
Lack of factory sale in recent years has disappointed many.

Bundy Baking Solutions in Urbana has made a limited selection of bakeware available for purchase at two local establishments.

The Champaign County Ohio Chamber of Commerce and In Good Taste Market, both in downtown Urbana near Monument Square, have the bakeware on display and available for purchase during normal business hours, according to a release from the company.

“We are very excited to give our local communities a chance to purchase our high-quality pans right here in Urbana. We know that not having our factory sale the past few years due to unforeseen circumstances has been disappointing to many, so we are excited to be able to present this new opportunity to our local communities,” said Tom Coles, vice president of human resources for Bundy Baking Solutions.

The company has not been able to have their factory sale since October 2018 due to both material supply issues and COVID-19.

“Our factory sales were enjoyed by many in our local communities and with not being able to have one the past three years, we’ve had many inquiries about how our pans could be purchased locally,” said Ashleigh Meyer, Digital Marketing and Content Specialist.

“We think people will really enjoy having the opportunity to purchase some of our most popular bakeware pieces right here in Urbana. Not only do we hope that people take advantage of the opportunity to purchase our bakeware, but to shop local in general and support local businesses,” she added.

The pans, which will be sold indefinitely, include:

USA PAN Large Cookie Sheet - $23

USA PAN 9 x 13 Rectangular Cake Pan - $22

USA PAN 8 x 8 Square Cake Pan - $19

Chicago Metallic 24-Cup Mini-Muffin Pan - $49

Chicago Metallic 15-Cup Standard Muffin/Cupcake Pan - $24

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun.

