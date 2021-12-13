Enon teen wins 1 of 30 Vax-2-School scholarship

“I am so excited for her... she deserves this,” the elder LeMaster said of her daughter. “To say that she is kind is such an understatement. She is truly the most caring, loving and generous child. Lessah sees the beauty in everything, and more importantly, she is kind and respectful of everything as well... I am so proud of her.”

Thirty people were chosen each day for the $10,000 scholarship via a drawing that was opened to all Ohioans ages 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The other winners in the region from the first round are Mitchell Link of Greene County and Madison Cooke of Maineville in Warren County; plus three people from West Chester Twp. in Butler County — Alena McCain, Martin Philip and Katrina Whitmore.

The second 30 winners were announced Tuesday. The three winners from the region included Stephen Berent of Beavercreek, Zoe Helmick of Englewood and Jonathan Lewis of Troy.

Vax-2-School is a vaccine incentive program aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among younger Ohioans. The state is awarding $2 million in scholarships to Ohioans 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Five people will win $100,000 scholarships and 150 will win $10,000. The scholarships can be used at any college, university, trade school, technical program or job training program in the state.

Winners are selected using a random generator number, the same as the state used in the Vax-a-Million incentive.