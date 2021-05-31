Clark, Champaign school district COVID-19 cases drop below 15

Five Clark County school districts and zero in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
Fourteen student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of May 18-24, a three-case decrease from the previous week’s total.
The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Catholic Central: 1 student
Clark-Shawnee: 4 students, 1 staff
Northeastern: 1 staff
Springfield: 4 students, 2 staff
Tecumseh: 1 staff
Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from May 18-24..
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.