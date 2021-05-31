springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark, Champaign school district COVID-19 cases drop below 15

Dr. John Dobson gives Bella Handwerker, 12, her COVID vaccination during the COVID clinic at Tecumseh High School. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Dr. John Dobson gives Bella Handwerker, 12, her COVID vaccination during the COVID clinic at Tecumseh High School. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News | 49 minutes ago
By Brooke Spurlock
Latest update shows three-case decrease from previous week.

Five Clark County school districts and zero in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

Fourteen student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of May 18-24, a three-case decrease from the previous week’s total.

ExploreSee school cases from last week

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 1 student

Clark-Shawnee: 4 students, 1 staff

Northeastern: 1 staff

Springfield: 4 students, 2 staff

Tecumseh: 1 staff

ExploreOhio drops color-coded COVID advisory map

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from May 18-24..

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top