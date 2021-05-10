X

Clark, Champaign school district cases drop below 40

Nicole Wilson, a nurse at the Clark County Combined Health District, gives a student his COVID-19 vaccine injection during a vaccine clinic at Shawnee High School. BILL LACKEY / STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

CORONAVIRUS: THE LATEST | 1 hour ago
By Brooke Spurlock
COVID-19 cases were reported for week of April 27-May 3.

Seven Clark County school districts and one in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 38 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of April 27-May 3, a very slight decrease from the previous week’s total of 41 cases.

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Clark-Shawnee: 2 students

Global Impact STEM Academy: 1 student, 1 staff

Greenon: 1 student

Northeastern: 13 students

Springfield: 8 students

Springfield-Clark County: 1 student

Tecumseh: 1 staff

Urbana: 10 students

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from April 27-May 3.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.

