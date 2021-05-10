Clark, Champaign school district cases drop below 40

Seven Clark County school districts and one in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 38 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of April 27-May 3, a very slight decrease from the previous week’s total of 41 cases.
The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Clark-Shawnee: 2 students
Global Impact STEM Academy: 1 student, 1 staff
Greenon: 1 student
Northeastern: 13 students
Springfield: 8 students
Springfield-Clark County: 1 student
Tecumseh: 1 staff
Urbana: 10 students
Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from April 27-May 3.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.