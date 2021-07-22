springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark, Champaign health districts host weekly COVID clinics through July

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News | 1 hour ago
By Brooke Spurlock
Idea is to boost area’s lagging vaccination rate.

Clinics are continuing as the Clark County Combined and Champaign Health Districts work to get more people vaccinated.

The Clark County Combined Health District hosts several vaccine clinics a week.

There are multiple clinics scheduled throughout July, and more could be added, according to the CCCHD website. Walk-ins are welcome.

Here is where you can find vaccine clinics in Clark County, according to the CCCHD calendar. All clinics will be held through July 31.

ExploreClark State to participate in transfer project to establish pathways to bachelor degrees

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Circus/Anderson Plaza (near Big Lots), 297 E. Leffel Lane, drive-thru clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The Village of Enon, 363 E. Main St., from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Vivian Adu, a nursing student at Clark State College, gives Andrew Deans a COVID-19 vaccine injection during a clinic at the college in April. Clark and Champaign counties are continue to host vaccine clinics as coronavirus cases tick up around the state. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Vivian Adu, a nursing student at Clark State College, gives Andrew Deans a COVID-19 vaccine injection during a clinic at the college in April. Clark and Champaign counties are continue to host vaccine clinics as coronavirus cases tick up around the state. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Springfield Farmers Market, 117 S. Fountain Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

If you need ride assistance to a clinic, call the health district at 937-390-5600.

ExploreClark-Shawnee to host ribbon cutting, open house for new and renovated schools

The Champaign Health District hosts a clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays at CHD, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68.

To schedule an appointment, call 937-484-1605. All three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are available.

Clark County had 14,301 coronavirus cases and 307 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Champaign County had 3,470 cases and 60 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 58,687 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Almost 44% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Just over 41% have been fully vaccinated. In Champaign County, 14,286 vaccination shots have been given. Almost 37% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and just over 34% has been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top