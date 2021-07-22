Clark, Champaign health districts host weekly COVID clinics through July

Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Circus/Anderson Plaza (near Big Lots), 297 E. Leffel Lane, drive-thru clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The Village of Enon, 363 E. Main St., from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Vivian Adu, a nursing student at Clark State College, gives Andrew Deans a COVID-19 vaccine injection during a clinic at the college in April. Clark and Champaign counties are continue to host vaccine clinics as coronavirus cases tick up around the state. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Springfield Farmers Market, 117 S. Fountain Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

If you need ride assistance to a clinic, call the health district at 937-390-5600.

The Champaign Health District hosts a clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays at CHD, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68.

To schedule an appointment, call 937-484-1605. All three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are available.

Clark County had 14,301 coronavirus cases and 307 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Champaign County had 3,470 cases and 60 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 58,687 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Almost 44% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Just over 41% have been fully vaccinated. In Champaign County, 14,286 vaccination shots have been given. Almost 37% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and just over 34% has been fully vaccinated.