Clark State to participate in transfer project to establish pathways to bachelor degrees

Clark State College has been selected to participate in grant-funded project that will help establish pathways to a bachelor degree.
The Ohio Consortium for Transfer Pathways to the Liberal Arts will bring together 14 independent colleges and universities and 10 community colleges in Ohio to establish three pathways to a bachelor’s degree in English, psychology, and biology for students at community colleges, according to a release from the school.
“The opportunity for Clark State College to be one of the 10 community colleges in Ohio selected to participate in this Ohio Consortium for Transfer Pathways to the Liberal Arts, is definitely a step in the right direction,” said Tiffany Hunter, provost and vice president of academic affairs, who has a doctorate in leadership for higher education. “This transfer pathway will provide a seamless pathway for our students to transfer to the participating private colleges in universities in Ohio as they pursue bachelor’s degrees in English, Psychology, and Biology.”
The grant-funded project, which is supported by the Teagle Foundation and the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, will help build a foundation for community college transfers in Ohio.
“A strength of the transfer landscape in Ohio is the commitment of community colleges to helping their students transition to baccalaureate degrees and the many individual partnerships and articulation agreements they have forged with independent colleges and universities to achieve this goal,” said Winnie Gerhardt, project director.
Clark State will participate in the project for the 2021–22, 2022–23, and 2023–24 academic years.
“We look forward to promoting this partnership to our students and making their transition to select private 4-year colleges and universities a seamless process,” Hunter said.