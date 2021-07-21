Clark State to participate in transfer project to establish pathways to bachelor degrees

The Ohio Consortium for Transfer Pathways to the Liberal Arts will bring together 14 independent colleges and universities and 10 community colleges in Ohio to establish three pathways to a bachelor’s degree in English, psychology, and biology for students at community colleges, according to a release from the school.

“The opportunity for Clark State College to be one of the 10 community colleges in Ohio selected to participate in this Ohio Consortium for Transfer Pathways to the Liberal Arts, is definitely a step in the right direction,” said Tiffany Hunter, provost and vice president of academic affairs, who has a doctorate in leadership for higher education. “This transfer pathway will provide a seamless pathway for our students to transfer to the participating private colleges in universities in Ohio as they pursue bachelor’s degrees in English, Psychology, and Biology.”