Community Voice: The next 100 years - the Greater Springfield Partnership

The Greater Springfield Partnership brand we recently launched is arguably the biggest change the chamber has made in our 100-plus-year history in Springfield. It helps better define who we are as an organization working with community partners to help make our region better.

For us to achieve the goals that will help build a vibrant town with a thriving business community, it can only happen through a strong partnership, and will take all of us working together to succeed.

That is how the chamber has been operating for a long time, pulling different and diverse groups of people together around a common vision seeking to accomplish important goals like:

Prime Ohio and Prime Ohio II

Nextedge Tech Park

National Road Commons

Redevelopment of Former IH Site w/ Topre America

Formation of Springforward

Award Winning Marketing of our Key Destination Assets

Community Public Arts Program

Launch of The Hub Community News Platform

It has been a tough season for all of us dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but this pause has given us an opportunity to reflect on who we are and where we are going with all the good things happening in our community. We have accomplished a great deal together to get to this point, and the community will be stronger as we come out of this time because we have done the hard work of building a strong partnership.

Mike McDorman is president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership.