DeWine: Fully vaccinated nursing home staff no longer have to be tested for COVID

Fewer than 1,000 daily cases were reported Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

“We are moving in the right direction in regards to cases,” DeWine said.

The state’s 21-day average also dropped to 1,693 cases a day, after lingering around 1,700 to 1,800 cases in recent weeks.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio also has decreased for the last four days. As of Sunday, the state reported 1,095 hospitalized COVID patients, the lowest number recorded in the last two weeks.

The biggest increase in case in cases is 0-19, which went up by 15%, while the other age groups have seen new case numbers go down as people are vaccinated.