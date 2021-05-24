Champaign Health District to have new immunization hours starting in June

Thursdays: TB reads and vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 937-484-1671 or 937-484-1667.

The health district held their last community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday for those 12 years and older.

They also held various vaccine clinics at local high schools to reach more community members at Urbana City, Graham Local, Triad Local and Mechanicsburg Exempted Village schools.

Champaign County had 3,366 cases and 58 deaths of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Thursday, 12,600 vaccination shots had been given in Champaign County, according to ODH. Just over 32% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Just over 28% is fully vaccinated.