Champaign Family YMCA to offer 24-hour access starting in September

The Champaign Family YMCA will begin offering 24-hour access to its fitness center and gym starting Monday, Sept. 13.
The expanded hours, which is in an effort to provide more exercise and recreation options, will be available to members age 18 and older, according to a release from the YMCA.
“Our YMCA is constantly studying ways to expand services for individuals throughout Champaign County. We’ve studied other Y’s 24-hour access operations for several months” said Paul Waldsmith, CEO. “Being able to offer fitness center and gym time around the clock will be a huge benefit to a lot of our members, particularly those who work second and third shifts.”
A special key fob that will provide access to the YMCA after hours will be available for purchase at the Welcome Center starting Thursday, Sept. 9.
As a reminder, the YMCA will be closed from Aug. 29 through Sept. 6 for annual maintenance, the release stated. Staff will deep clean the building, including draining and scrubbing the pool.
During this time, all daycare classrooms will remain open regular hours.
For more information, visit the YMCA’s Facebook page or website.