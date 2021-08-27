Champaign Family YMCA to offer 24-hour access starting in September

The expanded hours, which is in an effort to provide more exercise and recreation options, will be available to members age 18 and older, according to a release from the YMCA.

“Our YMCA is constantly studying ways to expand services for individuals throughout Champaign County. We’ve studied other Y’s 24-hour access operations for several months” said Paul Waldsmith, CEO. “Being able to offer fitness center and gym time around the clock will be a huge benefit to a lot of our members, particularly those who work second and third shifts.”