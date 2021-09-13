Champaign County road to be closed for 6 weeks for bridge work

A Champaign County road will be closed for over a month for bridge work.
Lippincott Road in Concord Twp. will be closed to through traffic between Yearion Road and Upper Valley Pike for six weeks, according to a release from Champaign County Engineer Stephen McCall.
The road will be closed beginning today for rehabilitation of an existing prestressed concrete box beam bridge over Mad River.
The work will be done by J & J Schlaegal, Inc. at a contract price of $198,842.50, the release stated. Funding for this project is through the engineer’s share of motor vehicle and license fess and gasoline tax.