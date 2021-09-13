Clark, Champaign school districts report nearly 200 new COVID cases

Clark-Shawnee: 36 students, 6 staff

Emmanuel Christian Academy: 1 staff

Global Impact STEM Academy: 1 staff

Graham: 5 students, 1 staff

Madison-Champaign ESC: 1 students, 2 staff

Mechanicsburg: 7 students, 1 staff

Northeastern: 17 students, 3 staff

Southeastern: 6 students, 2 staff

Springfield: 20 students, 2 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 12 students, 2 staff

Tecumseh: 29 students, 2 staff

Triad: 18 students, 4 staff

Urbana: 10 students, 1 staff

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

Clark County had 16,655 coronavirus cases and 320 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Champaign County had 4,114 cases and 63 deaths.

As of Friday, 63,279 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Just over 47% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and almost 44% have been fully vaccinated.

In Champaign County, 15,329 vaccination shots have been given. Almost 40% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and just over 36% has been fully vaccinated.