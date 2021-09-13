Clark, Champaign school districts report nearly 200 new COVID cases

Eight Clark County and five Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 189 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6. This is a decrease from the previous week’s total of 79 cases.
There were 139 cases in Clark County schools and 50 cases in Champaign County schools, according to ODH.
Clark-Shawnee Local School District had the highest number of student cases at 36 and staff cases at six, with Tecumseh Local School District following behind at 29 student cases.
The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Clark-Shawnee: 36 students, 6 staff
Emmanuel Christian Academy: 1 staff
Global Impact STEM Academy: 1 staff
Graham: 5 students, 1 staff
Madison-Champaign ESC: 1 students, 2 staff
Mechanicsburg: 7 students, 1 staff
Northeastern: 17 students, 3 staff
Southeastern: 6 students, 2 staff
Springfield: 20 students, 2 staff
Springfield-Clark County: 12 students, 2 staff
Tecumseh: 29 students, 2 staff
Triad: 18 students, 4 staff
Urbana: 10 students, 1 staff
Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Aug. 31-Sept. 6.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.
Clark County had 16,655 coronavirus cases and 320 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Champaign County had 4,114 cases and 63 deaths.
As of Friday, 63,279 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Just over 47% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and almost 44% have been fully vaccinated.
In Champaign County, 15,329 vaccination shots have been given. Almost 40% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and just over 36% has been fully vaccinated.