springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark, Champaign school districts report nearly 200 new COVID cases

School districts in Clark and Champaign counties report nearly 200 new COVID cases. Here, children walk into Urbana Elementary and Junior High School for the first day of school last month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
School districts in Clark and Champaign counties report nearly 200 new COVID cases. Here, children walk into Urbana Elementary and Junior High School for the first day of school last month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
45 minutes ago
Clark-Shawnee registers highest number of student cases with 36 for week ending Sept. 6.

Eight Clark County and five Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 189 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6. This is a decrease from the previous week’s total of 79 cases.

There were 139 cases in Clark County schools and 50 cases in Champaign County schools, according to ODH.

Clark-Shawnee Local School District had the highest number of student cases at 36 and staff cases at six, with Tecumseh Local School District following behind at 29 student cases.

ExploreLast week's cases: Districts report nearly 80 new student COVID cases in Clark, Champaign counties

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Clark-Shawnee: 36 students, 6 staff

Emmanuel Christian Academy: 1 staff

Global Impact STEM Academy: 1 staff

Graham: 5 students, 1 staff

Madison-Champaign ESC: 1 students, 2 staff

Mechanicsburg: 7 students, 1 staff

Northeastern: 17 students, 3 staff

Southeastern: 6 students, 2 staff

Springfield: 20 students, 2 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 12 students, 2 staff

Tecumseh: 29 students, 2 staff

Triad: 18 students, 4 staff

Urbana: 10 students, 1 staff

ExploreTecumseh middle, high school move to virtual for a week; district to require masks for all starting Monday

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

Clark County had 16,655 coronavirus cases and 320 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Champaign County had 4,114 cases and 63 deaths.

As of Friday, 63,279 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Just over 47% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and almost 44% have been fully vaccinated.

In Champaign County, 15,329 vaccination shots have been given. Almost 40% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and just over 36% has been fully vaccinated.

In Other News
1
Clark County’s initial American Rescue Plan Act dollars to cover $1.38...
2
Springfield health agency webinar to focus on youth
3
Hunger Paynes takes top honor at Springfield Rotary Food Truck...
4
Stafford: Schaefer championships, race and lesson learned from Purple...
5
Clark County library board considering new location for Village branch
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top