Company that acquired Navistar reports steady performance during first half of 2022

However, when those figures were adjusted to take into account market conditions, the company instead saw that its adjusted net operating result was $335.8 million lower than the same period during the previous year, which saw an operating result of $812.2 million. The decrease was due to substantial effects from ongoing supply bottlenecks and increased procurement prices.

“We are dealing with a lot of major challenges: although the availability of semiconductors and other key components is slowly improving, it has not yet returned to normal. At the same time, raw materials and energy are becoming more expensive and logistics resources are tight,” said Traton’s CEO Christian Levin.

“Nevertheless, our Group is becoming more and more adept at handling this situation — our hard work to get there is paying off. And even in times of economic difficulty, we are not losing sight of what matters to us: helping to transform our industry into a more sustainable future,” he added.

Traton acquired Navistar after first announcing interest to purchase the truck manufacture’s remaining shares in 2020. At the time, Volkswagen had a 16.8% stake in Navistar.

Stockholders of Navistar approved a proposal by Traton in March 2021 to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Navistar at a price of $44.50 per share in cash or $3.7 billion in total.

Representatives of Navistar said during the acquisition process that the merger would accelerate Navistar’s growth, providing it with access to new technologies, products and services while taking advantage of Traton’s global scale.

Navistar is a major employer in Clark County and has long history in the area. It currently employs more than 1,000 people at its Springfield facility that builds medium-duty trucks as well as cutaway vans for General Motors.