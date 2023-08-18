Cedarville U. anticipates record enrollment, opens $8.75M residence hall

Cedarville University anticipates a record number of students enrolling this year as it opens a new residence hall.

The main reason for the continued growth is incoming freshmen, with more than 1,000 freshmen who started moving into their residence halls on Friday.

With the large number of freshmen students, the university is anticipating enrollment will increase for the 15th year in a row. Last year, student enrollment was 5,082 after Cedarville enrolled more than 1,000 students for the first time.

The “Getting Started” weekend, which runs through Sunday, includes families and students who will be on campus all weekend to start their college experience.

The college opened a new $8.75 million, 120-bed residence hall for women to accommodate the enrollment growth.

Morton Hall, named in memory of James Morton, one of the university’s founders, is on the north side of campus and the sixth residence hall built in the last five years, along with Walker, Jenkins, Bates, Parker and Wood Halls. Collectively, these facilities have added 528 beds.

“Our residence halls are not just living spaces; they build a strong community and foster opportunities for spiritual growth,” said President Thomas White.

The university has plans for a new residential village to house students on the west side of campus, and workers have already broken ground on the first residence hall with three others planned as needed to accommodate the growing enrollment. The first residence hall in the new complex will house nearly 350 students and is slated to open in 2024.

This year nine students from Bethesda Christian School in Brownsburg, Ind, will also be a part of the student body. Historically, Bethesda Christian has had a strong connection with the university since its founding in 1965, and many Bethesda graduates have graduated from Cedarville. This is the largest number of Bethesda graduates heading to Cedarville in recent years.

“I’ve been able to see the change it has made in my older sister,” Bethesda Christian grad Seth Bradley said. “I saw maturity and spiritual growth in her life that I can only credit to the Lord and her experience at Cedarville. I hope that when I graduate from Cedarville, I will be as prepared professionally as I will be spiritually.”

“I was praying in the car when Cedarville’s musical group HeartSong was singing ‘Great Is Thy Faithfulness.’ That song has meant so much to me,” Bethesda Christian alum Eva Campbell said. “So, when I heard that song in the car (on the way home from the campus visit), it sealed the deal for me.”

Cedarville begins classes on Monday, Aug. 21, Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Monday, Aug. 28, depending on the type of enrollment.