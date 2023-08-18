Springfield special needs child receives accessible walkway

The Sunshine Foundation helps make dreams a reality for children who have a life-threatening or critical diagnosis.

News
By
20 minutes ago
X

A Springfield child with special needs was recently “granted a dream” after she received an accessible walkway at her home.

Chelsea Forant, who lives with static encephalopathy, a damage or disease that affects the brain, was given a walkway by the Sunshine Foundation.

The foundation “answers dreams” to children with life-long chronic conditions such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy, profound low-functioning (Level 3) autism, down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, blindness, deafness, trauma from abuse and other conditions.

Shannon, Chelsea’s mother, said they are grateful for the foundation for the walkway for their yard.

“Chelsea is now able to safely access our yard and participate in outdoor activities with her sisters,” she said. “We recently had several friends over for a fire pit gathering and making s’mores. Chelsea was able to join in because of our new walkway.”

Forant’s walkway was possible through a donation from the annual Smith family Tricky Tray event, which involves former Sunshine Foundation dream recipients who paid it forward.

The Sunshine Foundation helps make dreams a reality for children that may have been turned away from other wish-granting organizations. It relies on donations from individuals, organizations and corporations.

The most common requests of the foundation are visits to Disney World, Legoland, SeaWorld and Universal Studios, while staying at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near Disney. They also answer “special dreams” such as shopping sprees, computers and iPads, outdoor playsets, above-ground swimming pools, family trips, cruises, adaptive tricycles, other special needs equipment and more.

The Foundation has “spread sunshine” into the lives of more than 41,900 children throughout the U.S. since 1976. For more information, visit www.sunshinefoundation.org.

In Other News
1
Clark State Foundation appoints 2 new members, 2 others step down
2
What’s happening this weekend: Tours, shoe drive and more
3
Springfield food competition Saturday features 32 trucks, $10,000 in...
4
Bengals RB Joe Mixon found not guilty of aggravated menacing
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top