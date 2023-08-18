What’s happening this weekend: Tours, shoe drive and more

Gourmet Food Truck Competition

The ninth annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in Veterans Park, featuring 32 food vendors who will compete for $10,000 in prize money.

The biggest fundraiser of the year for Rotary also features live entertainment and a beer garden. Admission is free.

For complete details, go to www.springfieldfoodtruck.com.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host two activities this weekend:

Canva will be held at 3 p.m. today to learn how to navigate, design, and save files on the design site. Registration is required.

Coin keeper keyring will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday for adults and teens to learn about using the circuit to cut faux leather for keychains. Registration is required.

Alpaca Farm Weekend

Holdfast Alpaca Farms will host a family fun weekend at the farm from 2 to 8 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be feeding of the alpacas, hayrides, flower garden tours, local artisans will demonstrate fleece crafting, including dyeing, spinning, weaving and felting, face painting, and educational opportunities with information about alpaca care and shearing demonstrations.

Guests can also visit the Holdfast Farm Store that has fleece, yarn, socks, clothing and more are available for purchase. Admission and parking are free, with food and homemade ice cream available for purchase. There will also be free ice cream from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.hiltyfarms.com.

Explore Springfield skating rink to reopen 8 months after Christmas water damage

Historic Homes Tours

The Clark County Historical Society at the Heritage Center will offer visitors an opportunity to visit four different 1800s historic homes in Springfield on Saturday.

The Crabill House, Gammon House, Hertzler House, and Pennsylvania House will each be open to the public for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each house will also be holding an activity or demonstration and visitors will be able to get a taste of a treat.

There will be a passport booklet available to get stamped at each location and visitors will be able to collect a charm that represents the history of each place and a keychain to hold them.

For locations: Pennsylvania House, 1311 W. Main Street (admission fee is $10 for adults and $3 for children); Hertzler House, 930 S. Tecumseh Road; Crabill House, 2800 Croft Road, above the Reservoir; and Gammon House, 620 Piqua Place.

You can pick up passports at each of the homes or in the lobby of the Heritage Center museum in downtown Springfield, 117 S. Fountain Ave. Donations are appreciated at any of the historic sites.

Shoe Drive

Northminster Presbyterian Church will host shoe drives from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

All shoe types and sizes will be accepted as long as they are wearable and free from mold/mildew. Participants can drive through the shoe drop-off zone at Northminster, 400 Villa Road, and volunteers will unload the shoes from your vehicle.

The shoes will be donated to WaterStep, an organization that uses training and technology to provide clean safe water to people in developing countries and disaster areas. Approximately 3,000 pounds of shoes will purchase one water purification system. For more information, call 937-399-0838 or visit http://www.northminsterspringfield.org.

Cruizin the Park

The American Legion Post 176 will hold their 29th annual “Cruzin’ the Park” from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the South Charleston Community Park.

The event will include the Legion’s “famous” pork chop dinners, along with other concessions, and local DJ Tony Cooper will provide music. The event is free, with door prizes, 50/50 drawing, and all motor vehicles are welcome.

The proceeds from the event will go to the Post 176 - Rick Woods Scholarship Fund. For questions, contact Sam Stucky at 937-727-9337.

Crabill Homestead

The Crabill Homestead, located at 2800 Croft Road above the C.J. Brown Reservoir, will be open to the public on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

There will be two special guests, Bill Smith, with the Ohio National Road Association, and William Flood, author of “Driving the National Road and Route 40 in Ohio, Then and Now.” Flood will have a presentation about the National Road and its history at 2 p.m. His books will be available for purchase. There will also be a special display about the National Road. Visitors can also tour the house from 1 to 5 p.m. each day.

Donations are appreciated and go towards the upkeep of Crabill Homestead and events at the site.

School Open House

The Advance One-Room School at 9521 New Carlisle Pike invites the community to an Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Advance One-Room School served that area from 1878 until 1921 and was one of 100 one-room schools in Clark County. Now owned and maintained by the Clark County Retired Teachers Association, the school reopens every spring and fall when costumed “schoolmarms” provide a 19th century learning experience for 21stcentury learners from area public and private schools, home schools, etc.

Private tours can be arranged by calling 937-399-7175.

Anniversary Hike

A 50th anniversary hike will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday starting at the Jackson Street parking lot, 169 Jackson St. in Clifton.

The hike is for the dedication and anniversary of Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve and Little Miami River as a national wild and scenic river.

Preserve staff will join geological survey staff for detailed discussion on geological origin of the gorge, the many organisms who live there and the cultural history surrounding the area.

Participants will hike to the scenic river memorial rock in John Bryan State Park for a round top of six miles.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 9 a.m. on Monday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Make sure to bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.

Music in the Garden

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will continue their Music in the Gardens at 7 p.m. on Monday with local guitarist/vocalist Kylene Downes at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion.

Bring your lawn chairs, tour the gardens, and enjoy music. The performance is open to the public and free of charge. Donations will be accepted to help support future programs.

This event is part of the MGV “Meet Me in the Garden” programs featuring music, yoga, and education programs in gardening.