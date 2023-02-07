X
Dark Mode Toggle

Cedarville student stabbed on campus, taken to hospital; second student in custody

News
By , Staff Writer
Updated 11 minutes ago

A Cedarville University student was stabbed Tuesday morning on campus.

Around 8 a.m., a male student was stabbed by a female student on the lower level of the Stevens Student Center, according to university officials.

ExploreRenovated New Carlisle Library youth area reopens

Campus security and the Cedarville police quickly responded to the incident.

The male student did not appear to have life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The female student is in custody.

ExploreJUST IN: Springfield man charged after deadly shooting of woman

The incident remains under investigation and there is no threat to the campus community, the university said.

No other details surrounding the incident were available.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
JUST IN: Springfield man charged after deadly shooting of woman
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Kentucky Bourbon Trail attendance reaches record heights
5
Clark County health district, others work to reduce infant deaths

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top