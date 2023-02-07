Cedarville student stabbed on campus, taken to hospital; second student in custody

A Cedarville University student was stabbed Tuesday morning on campus.
Around 8 a.m., a male student was stabbed by a female student on the lower level of the Stevens Student Center, according to university officials.
Campus security and the Cedarville police quickly responded to the incident.
The male student did not appear to have life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The female student is in custody.
The incident remains under investigation and there is no threat to the campus community, the university said.
No other details surrounding the incident were available.
